Hino Motors to close down China subsidiary Shanghai Hino Engine
18 September 2024
Hino Motors, the Japanese manufacturer of commercial vehicles and engines for CVs and off-highway applications, is to dissolve its China subsidiary, Shanghai Hino Engine.
In addition to the decision by the board at Hino Motors, Shanghai Hino will also pass a resolution to disband.
Shanghai Hino is jointly owned by Hino Motors (70%) and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (30%).
Shanghai Hino has manufactured and marketed engines for commercial vehicles and construction machinery primarily for the China market.
According to a press release from Hino Motors, the decision to disband the company was reached after the board concluded that ‘it is unlikely that the business of Shanghai Hino will grow in a sustainable manner, mainly because of expanding EV vehicles and construction machinery in China’.
For its part, Shanghai Hino noted that the decision to halt production was due to ‘the overall market environment’.
Production at Shanghai Hino, which started in 2003, is expected to cease at the end of September 2024.
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now