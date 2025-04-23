Honda next-gen fuel cell module to make North American debut at ACT Expo

Among the applications for Honda’s next-generation fuel cell module are commercial vehicles and construction machinery. (Photo: Honda)

Honda announced its next-generation fuel cell module will make its first appearance in North America at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo starting April 28. Set to enter production in 2027, the new module will reduce production cost by half while doubling durability and tripling volumetric power density compared to the Honda Fuel Cell (FC) module currently in use.

“Honda hydrogen is open for business in North America with the fuel cell technology, the expertise and the supply chain to power a variety of zero-emissions products, including commercial trucking and stationary power generation,” said David Perzynski, assistant manager of Hydrogen Solutions Development at American Honda Motor Co.

The Honda Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell truck concept. (Photo: Honda)

Honda has identified four core domains for the initial utilization of its new fuel cell module: fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), commercial fuel cell vehicles, stationary power stations and construction machinery.

Also on display at ACT Expo will be Honda’s Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell truck concept that debuted at ACT Expo 2024. It will be accompanied by a new video highlighting real-world testing of the hydrogen-powered truck on California roads. The operational truck concept is powered by three Honda FC Modules, utilizing the system that also powers the CR-V e:FCEV.

The company will also exhibit a mock-up of its Fuel Cell Power Generator, a stationary power system capable of supplying hydrogen-derived, clean electricity to large facilities such as factories, data centers and offices. The generator will utilize combined Honda FC modules and can scale from 250 kW to 3 MW. It is scheduled for mass production in 2026, utilizing the current Honda FC module.