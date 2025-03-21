Horse to deliver engine for Duotech 200E marine powertrain

HR13 engine (Photo: Horse)

Horse, a division of Horse Powertrain, is to deliver engines for the Hybdor Duotech 200E plug-in hybrid (PHEV) marine powertrain.

This is the first time that Horse will deliver hardware intended for a maritime application.

Developed by the Brazilian startup Hybdor Tech, the Duotech 200E is a hybrid system which can use either internal combustion or battery power, or both together for additional boost.

Batteries can be recharged by the IC engine, or using a power outlet. It is put forward the PHEV unit can be recharged in 90 minutes (no kW charge level was provided).

Horse will deliver its 1.3-litre four-cylinder Turbo Flex Fuel HR13 engine for the powertrain. Produced in Curitiba, Parana state, the engine delivers 163 PS (120 kW) and maximum torque of 250 Nm at 1,600 rpm. Electric motors will add 25 PS (18 kW) and 60 Nm of torque.

Production of the HR13 engine started in Curitiba in January this year (Photo: Horse)

As with virtually all automotive engines produced in Brazil, the HR13 engine can use gasoline/petrol and ethanol in any percentage combination.

The powertrain is intended for use in yachts and Class 2 vessels (between 26 and 40 feet). The goal is to increase overall range while offering a more comfortable experience by reducing vibration and noise.

Matias Giannini, CEO of Horse Powertrain, said: “Horse Powertrain plans to revolutionise every mobility category, which is why we’re incredibly excited to announce our first engine for use in a marine vessel. This new solution with Hybdor is a highly innovative application of our global technology leadership, leveraging our hybrid and alternative fuels expertise.”

Horse Powertrain is a 50/50 partnership between Renault Group (France) and Geely (China). The company offers a range of power tech, including IC engines and hybrid powertrains, transmissions and battery solutions.