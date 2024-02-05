Related Articles
Mack invests in Roanoke Valley Operations expansion
Argo amphibious XTV enters production
How urbanisation is set to drive demand for compact machines higher
Cummins adds to Centum Series generator sets
Helios expands hydraulics Centers of Excellence

How Scania Ensures ‘Hassle-free Operation’ for Customers

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

05 February 2024

At PowerGen International, Power Progress’ Becky Schultz sat down with Jorg Franzke, president, Scania USA, to discuss how the company supports its customers in North America, and globally. He also provided a glimpse into the direction of Scania’s current and future product development.

North America Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Power Technology Commercial Vehicles Marine Off-Highway Power System Power Generation Technology Service & support
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA