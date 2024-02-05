How Scania Ensures ‘Hassle-free Operation’ for Customers
05 February 2024
At PowerGen International, Power Progress’ Becky Schultz sat down with Jorg Franzke, president, Scania USA, to discuss how the company supports its customers in North America, and globally. He also provided a glimpse into the direction of Scania’s current and future product development.
