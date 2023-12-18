HummingbirdEV tech powers explosion-proof EVs

HummingbirdEV, a California-based provider of advanced commercial vehicle electrification systems, announced that 393 explosion-proof electric mining vehicles powered by its electric vehicle (EV) technologies under a licensing agreement with Keshi Group, a Chinese manufacturer and marketer of coal mining equipment, are in operation in several underground mines in China. The deployment milestone is the culmination of a seven-year partnership between HummingbirdEV and Keshi Group to build, certify, and deploy the first electric mining vehicles.

A Keshi explosion-proof electric mine utility vehicle equipped with HummingbirdEV’s electric vehicle technology. (Photo: Business Wire)

The electric mining vehicles have a payload capacity ranging between 16,000 to 30,000 lb. They include HummingbirdEV’s 400 V and 800 V vehicle system integration platforms, vehicle management unit, battery management system, charging systems, bi-directional inverters, and battery systems accommodating up to 5C charging rates.

The hardware components have completed the explosion-proof and safety standard certifications that are required for auxiliary transportation in coal mines.

HummingbirdEV said its vertically integrated, software driven, and modular systems enabled Keshi Group to quickly adopt the technologies for different vehicle platforms. The type of vehicles ranges from inspection and command vehicles to passenger and material-hauling trucks. The adaptability of the systems also enabled Keshi Group to manufacture vehicles on the same production lines at a fast pace and competitive cost. Mass production of explosion-proof electric mining vehicles began in 2019.

“We greatly appreciate Keshi Group’s support as an early-stage customer and investor — they played a pivotal role in the founding of our company and its success to date,” said Rakesh Koneru, co-founder and CEO of HummingbirdEV in Livermore, Cailf. “Today’s deployment milestone in collaboration with an industry leader such as Keshi Group provides the market with confidence in our technology. We’ve proven that our robust systems can quickly adapt to one of the most stringent and hardest environments to create an explosion-proof electric mining vehicle that meets industry standards.”

HummingbirdEV said its technology is enabling Keshi Group to make coal mine utility vehicles more efficient and environmentally friendly. Keshi Group forecasted that it will produce a total of 1,920 electric mining vehicles by 2033, offsetting 24,493,800 L of diesel and 61,725 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

“We are more than pleased with the performance of HummingbirdEV’s technology as a customer and we are excited about the company’s growth into additional industries under its highly experienced leadership team as an early investor,” said Hanjun Jiang, president of Keshi Group, Changzhou, China. “Over our seven-year history with HummingbirdEV, they have proved their technological capabilities and have helped us rapidly expand our market share. We will continue to work with HummingbirdEV to provide modern and innovative solutions for coal mine auxiliary transportation.”

Since its start in 2015, HummingbirdEV has focused on accelerating the mass commercialization of its climate-friendly technologies to deliver on customer commitments. The company has secured $5 million in initial funding for its Series A investment round in the form of convertible financing from Keshi Group.

HummingbirdEV said it is seeking additional investors to include in the round for up to $15 million, which is expected to close in Q1 2024.

Changzhou Keshi Group has more than 1,600 employees and is reportedly the largest developer and manufacturer of explosion-proof vehicles in China and is devoted to the development and manufacturing of the explosion-proof electric vehicles that are required for use in underground coal mines.