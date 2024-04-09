HVS signs MoA with White Logistics covering H2 fuel cell trucks

Mick Pegg, commercial manager at White Logistics (left) and John McLeister, CCO at HVS (Photo: Hydrogen Vehicle Systems)

Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS), has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with White Logistics covering integration of hydrogen fuel cell HGVs into the company fleet.

The test will see HVS provide White Logistics with trial vehicles intended to prove out the potential for hydrogen fuel cell tech in HGVs.

The deal will further support testing of hydrogen infrastructure and refuelling equipment, together with the sharing of operational data.

White Logistics has a fleet of more than 150 delivery vehicles, 90 of which are heavy trucks. Located in Worcestershire, the company is centrally-located to benefit from the national motorway network.

It is expected that the test will help the logistics provider to achieve its sustainability initiatives by decreasing its operational carbon footprint.

Trucks produced by HVS, which has its headquarters in Glasgow, Scotland, have been developed from the ground up to use the fuel cell powertrain. In 2023, Power Progress International interviewed Jawad Khursheed, CEO of HVS, to find out more about company tech and future plans.

In that interview, Khursheed noted that “miles on wheels” would be critical to proving out the technology being offered by HVS.

Speaking about the MoA, Graeme White, CEO of White Logistics, said: “We pride ourselves on our modern fleet that is optimised for mileage and environmental efficiencies whilst always meeting the needs of our customers.

“As we look to the future, White Logistics will again be at the forefront of available vehicle technology. We are exploring the latest developments in alternative fuels and are very excited about working with HVS to understand how hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will support us in our net zero ambitions.”