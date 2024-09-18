HydraForce’s EHBL digital boom control valve

HydraForce, a manufacturer of hydraulic valves and manifolds, launched its patented EHBL digital boom control, a pressure control valve with an electro-proportional relief valve that the company said improves operator productivity and reduces energy consumption.

“The HydraForce digital boom control can be part of an ISO 8643 compliant system for hose burst while ensuring smooth operation and conserving energy,” said Brian Del Bene, HydraForce, Cartridge Valve Product Line manager. “It also provides the potential to improve productivity, lower the boom using gravity, and can be used creatively in hybrid energy recovery circuits.”

The EHBL digital boom control from HydraForce. (Photo: HydraForce)

The EHBL digital boom control features an integral pressure control valve that closes in the event of a hose rupture or burst. It controls the load at the base by electronically monitoring the resistance to movement of the incoming fluid on the rod side of the cylinder with a pressure sensor and adjusts the ratio to maintain stability, said the company. It also adjusts the pressure setting proportionally for optimal efficiency.

This can all be controlled via on-board electronics provided by HydraForce’s EVDR plug-on controller. In most excavators, the hydraulic system incorporates lowering controls that typically employ a pilot-operated proportional poppet valve to control the hydraulic flow between the boom and the main control valve.

With EHBL, HydraForce said it has taken a different approach by controlling pressure rather than flow. The valve has a poppet seat for low leakage and spool-type metering for improved control. The pressure control valve is designed to fit within the existing space of a pilot-operated device with an integrated housing that also contains a built-in check valve for free reverse flow. The digital boom control can be used for a sequence or relief function, depending on how it is plumbed. The EHBL has a flow rating of 120 gpm (454 lpm) and can accommodate pressures up to 5500 psi (379 bar).

The company said field testing revealed a 4% increase in fuel savings depending on application operation with the EHBL digital boom control, assuming a 20-second continuous operation over an eight-hour day.