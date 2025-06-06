H2-ICE partnership formed for Japanese shipping

In an agreement focused on decarbonization of shipping, JPNH₂YDRO, BeHydro, Daihatsu Infinearth and Mizuno Marine have entered into a strategic partnership for the introduction of BEH₂YDRO Infinearth hydrogen engines in Japan.

Signing of the agreement took place at the Belgian embassy in Tokyo in the presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium, His Royal Highness Prince Lorenz, His Excellency Antoine Evrard, Ambassador of Belgium in Tokyo, His Excellency Masahiro Mikami, Ambassador of Japan to Belgium and other distinguished guests.

SigShown: Mitsuo Kambara, representative director and president of JPNH₂YDRO; Jean-Christophe Van Acker, sales manager, ABC Engines (BeHydro); Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid of Belgium; Yoshinobu Hotta, president and CEO, Daihatsu Infinearth; and Shigeru Mizuno, president of Mizuno Marine. (Photo: BeHydro)

The partnership aims to accelerate the deployment of BeHydro’s dual-fuel and 100% hydrogen engines in Japan’s ports and coastal areas. The engines, already in commercial use in Europe, will now be adapted to meet Japanese standards and will be supported by local testing, commissioning and aftersales service.

Under the agreement, JPNH₂YDRO will act as the general agent for BeHydro in Japan, overseeing import, final performance testing at its Hydrogen Engine R&D Center, and delivery to customers in cooperation with Daihatsu Infinearth. Daihatsu Infinearth will also support validation and regulatory approval, leveraging its experience in engine development and manufacturing. Mizuno Marine will provide commissioning and maintenance services to enable safe, reliable operation of the engines in Japanese waters.

The collaboration also includes technical exchanges between BeHydro, Daihatsu Infinearth and JPNH2YDRO to allow for seamless integration and innovation.

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the rollout of hydrogen-powered solutions,” said Roy Campe, CTO of CMB.TECH (BeHydro). “By combining BeHydro’s proven hydrogen engine technology with the strong local expertise of our Japanese partners, we are not only accelerating the decarbonization of Japan’s maritime sector but also reinforcing the strength of Belgian Japanese innovation…

“We are proud that CMB.TECH’s reference projects, such as the Hydroville and Hydrotug, have helped pave the way for hydrogen technology in Japan and are now ready for further scale-up.”

Mitsuo Kambara, representative director and president of JPNH₂YDRO, said the cooperation between the business partners will accelerate the promotion of hydrogen-powered ship solutions to its customers.

Already in Japan, two sets of V12 BeHydro dual-fuel hydrogen engines are set to be installed on a tugboat currently under construction at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered in July this year. In addition, three sets of BeHydro inline six-cylinder, 100% hydrogen engines will be adopted for a zero-emission ship planned to be built by JPNH₂YDRO. Both vessels are being realized with the support of the Nippon Foundation Zero Emission Ships Project.

“We have been solving many issues around the implementation of H2-ICE (hydrogen internal combustion engine) technology into the shipping industry. We did this throughout the development of the world’s first dual-fuel hydrogen-powered passenger ferry ‘Hydro BINGO’, the development of the hydrogen-powered tugboat that will be delivered in this summer and the construction of a marine hydrogen refueling station,” Kambara stated. “With this collaboration, the implementation of the already commercialized medium-speed hydrogen engines into the shipping industry, and the operation of such ships, becomes a reality in Japan.”