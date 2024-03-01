InductEV partners to advance EV charging solution

The agreements are intended to help accelerate adoption of InductEV’s high-power, on-route wireless charging technology. (Photo: InductEV)

Wireless EV charging provider InductEV has announced strategic partnership agreements with Miller EV Solutions, Roush and WB Engineers+Consultants to help accelerate the adoption of its high-power, on-route inductive charging technology and AI overlay for energy management. Each company will provide InductEV with mechanical and electrical engineering services to enable a one-stop shop design and deployment of its wireless charging system for commercial fleet owners and operators as well as intermodal facilities and ports.

InductEV’s AI-managed, on-route wireless charging solution shifts EV charging to daytime use of renewables, reducing the need for large EV batteries, lowering vehicle costs and eliminating the need for recycling by extending battery life by a factor of 4-8X, the company stated, adding that inductive wireless charging also paves the way for the broad deployment of autonomous vehicles.

Under the agreement, Miller EV Solutions (MEV), a turnkey EV solutions provider, will supply electrical infrastructure, prefabrication, installation, commissioning and maintenance & service for InductEV’s in-ground charging systems. The turnkey solution approach will increase the quality and speed of the electric service, enabling up to 99.9% uptime for customers, as well as result in considerable cost savings, InductEV said

Roush, which offers design, engineering, testing and delivery services for various industries and applications, will provide supplemental integration engineering design and post-deployment servicing of vehicle assemblies to ensure continued operation and power delivery. The company’s size and scale enable the deployment of resources and service to fleets in days instead of weeks, InductEV noted.

WB Engineers+Consultants, a national MEP/FP engineering, technology consulting, commissioning and program management firm, will provide its experience in electrical infrastructure engineering & design with specialized teams focused on vehicle charging, infrastructure design & civil engineering. It will be part of InductEV’s turnkey solution to onboard new customers, along with MEV, to offer a one-stop shop for optimized charging system design and installation, InductEV explained.

InductEV also recently announced a strategic partnership with Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a large-scale U.S. assembly provider, which will allow InductEV to scale its system more quickly to meet customer demand.