Intermat 2024: Volvo Penta to show battery subsystems

Volvo Penta battery subsystem, produced in partnership with TechnoGen (Photo: Volvo Penta)

Intermat 2024, the construction industry machinery trade fair, is set to be held once more at the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte (near Paris) from April 24 – 27.

At Intermat, Volvo Penta will be showing the company’s new battery energy storage subsystem that includes energy-dense battery systems, thermal management system, high-voltage cabling and power distribution.

Optimised for industrial use, the battery packs in Volvo Penta’s subsystem solution have a favourable C-rate that enables both fast charging and rapid discharge. As such, the subsystem would benefit BESS OEMs in segments where energy density is a priority, such as peak shaving, energy arbitrage, EV charging and temporary power demand.

On the Volvo Group stand, Volvo Penta will also display its electric driveline for off highway applications. Featuring a new cube battery, the drive offers a 40% increase in energy density, comparable to the original flat-pack battery. Energy capacities for each type are respectively 90 kWh and 94 kWh.

The electric driveline is suitable for a wide variety of sectors, including mining (eg. hybrid stone crushers), construction (excavators, etc.), and material handling (straddle carriers, terminal tractors, etc.).

