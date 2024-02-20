Intermat 2024: Volvo Penta to show battery subsystems
20 February 2024
Intermat 2024, the construction industry machinery trade fair, is set to be held once more at the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte (near Paris) from April 24 – 27.
At Intermat, Volvo Penta will be showing the company’s new battery energy storage subsystem that includes energy-dense battery systems, thermal management system, high-voltage cabling and power distribution.
Optimised for industrial use, the battery packs in Volvo Penta’s subsystem solution have a favourable C-rate that enables both fast charging and rapid discharge. As such, the subsystem would benefit BESS OEMs in segments where energy density is a priority, such as peak shaving, energy arbitrage, EV charging and temporary power demand.
On the Volvo Group stand, Volvo Penta will also display its electric driveline for off highway applications. Featuring a new cube battery, the drive offers a 40% increase in energy density, comparable to the original flat-pack battery. Energy capacities for each type are respectively 90 kWh and 94 kWh.
The electric driveline is suitable for a wide variety of sectors, including mining (eg. hybrid stone crushers), construction (excavators, etc.), and material handling (straddle carriers, terminal tractors, etc.).
