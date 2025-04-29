ISEE, TICO in partnership for autonomous yard trucks

ISEE, a provider of autonomous driving solutions, and terminal tractor manufacturer TICO announced a strategic partnership to deliver the industry’s first fully integrated autonomous yard truck. The vehicle is operational at a Fortune 100 logistics service provider hub actively handling production moves, ISEE said.

The autonomous yard truck will be available in diesel, CNG and electric varieties. (Photo: ISEE)

The collaboration between ISEE and TICO enables a streamlined upfit process through close engineering partnership between the two companies. ISEE applied its engineering expertise across a wide range of autonomy kit components — including sensors, computers and drive-by-wire solutions — to integrate with TICO’s terminal tractor platform. Each autonomous unit undergoes rigorous factory and site acceptance testing to ensure safe, high-performance operation in demanding yard environments, ISEE said. The solution will be available on diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric platforms for customer flexibility.

“By combining our AI-driven autonomy stack with TICO’s widely adopted and serviceable tractor platform, we’re delivering a scalable solution that improves safety, reduces labor dependency and boosts operational efficiency across the full spectrum of logistics yards,” said Yibiao Zhao, co-Founder & CEO of ISEE.

With tens of thousands of TICO yard trucks currently operating across the U.S., ISEE and TICO are also launching a retrofitting program to bring autonomy to existing fleets. This initiative allows current TICO customers to upgrade their trucks with ISEE’s autonomous driving system—unlocking the benefits of autonomy faster, more flexibly and cost-effectively.

“ISEE brings industry-leading autonomous technology that has earned strong customer feedback in complex logistics environments,” said Jim Grooms, President of TICO. Together, we’re offering a production-ready solution designed to operate reliably across warehouse, plant and port settings — at scale.”

In February 2024, ISEE announced it was the first to achieve fully driverless yard operations in mixed-traffic environments with multiple autonomous trucks deployed at active customer sites. Its system has already completed over 50,000 autonomous trailer moves at customer sites.