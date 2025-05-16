John Deere commits to $20B in U.S. investment

During yesterday’s Q2 2025 earning’s call, John Deere chairman and CEO John May announced the company’s commitment to invest $20 billion in the United States over the next 10 years. Since 1937, John Deere has invested steadily in U.S. manufacturing, jobs and community growth. This announcement reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to strategic investments both for today and the future, May stated.

The $20 billion commitment builds on the company’s longstanding history of economic impact and manufacturing in the U.S., the announcement said, which includes:

$2.5 billion invested in U.S. factories since 2019

$25 billion economic impact of U.S. hometowns

$100 million invested in American factories in 2025

$80 billion in U.S. supplier investments since 2019

60 facilities across more than 16 states

Recent major projects Include:

A 120,000-sq.-ft. expansion of the company’s remanufacturing facility in Missouri

Construction of a new excavator factory in Kernersville, N.C.

Expansion of the Greeneville, Tenn., turf equipment factory

New assembly lines for the 9RX high-horsepower tractor in Waterloo, Iowa

John Deere currently maintains 30,000 U.S.-based employees and 50,000 employees at independent John Deere dealerships. It has committed to $200 million through the John Deere Foundation by 2031. In addition, it has placed 450 U.S. military veterans into jobs.

“Through these efforts, John Deere continues to build strong local economies, expand career opportunities and support the people who build the country from the ground up,” the announcement concluded.