Kenworth launches new and next-gen BE trucks

At ACT Expo, Kenworth announced the launch of the Kenworth T880E, which it called the industry’s first Class 8 vocational battery-electric (BE) truck for the North American truck market. The zero-emission T880E was introduced alongside the next-generation T680E, a BE truck designed for short and regional-haul, less-than-truckload (LTL) and drayage operations.

Kenworth’s T880E Class 8 vocational battery-electric (BE) truck. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

“The T880E is engineered to meet the evolving needs of operators and vocational fleets while still providing the durability, reliability and customization our customers expect,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth’s assistant general manager for sales and marketing.

Both the T880E and T680E are driven by PACCAR’s ePowertrain platform. The fully integrated powertrain system delivers between 365 and 470 hp continuous power and up to 605 hp peak with 1,850 lb.-ft of torque.

The T880E offers four battery-string options, while the T680E offers three. The T880E has a customizable range from 100 to more than 250 miles, with the largest battery configuration having 625 kWh of energy storage. The largest battery configuration for the T680E is a 500 kWh pack. Both are offered in up to 82,000 lb. gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWR).

The T880E and T680E each use a CCS1 DC charge port with a 350 kW peak charge rate and can charge up to 90 percent in approximately two hours.

The T880E will feature factory-installed options for high and low-voltage ePTO ports, which can be utilized to power equipment, a mechanical ePTO or body configurations in conjunction with aftermarket body upfitters. It is offered in both set-back front axle and set-forward front axle configurations with the same multi-piece hood construction as the T880.

The T680E features a complete exterior redesign, incorporating aerodynamic refinements. Standard LED headlights with blue accents complement the blue Kenworth badge.

The cab interiors of the T680E and T880E demonstrate a focus on advancing technology and driver convenience. The new ergonomically designed dash includes a wireless charger and a 15-in. digital touchscreen designed to enhance operation of Kenworth’s new BE vehicles. The T680E and T880E also debut an interior refresh with updated seats and trim package.

The recently announced Kenworth advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) packages with DigitalVision mirrors, Bendix Fusion and lane keeping assist are also available on the new models to further improve driver’s experience.

Both trucks are now available for order from Kenworth dealers in the U.S. and Canada, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin later this year.