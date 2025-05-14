Kioti launches CS30 series sub-compact tractor

Kioti Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA Inc., has introduced the CS30 Series sub-compact tractor, which delivers the highest engine torque in its class and includes the industry’s first factory-installed climate-controlled cab.

The Kioti CS30 series sub-compact tractor. (Photo: Kioti Tractor)

“With the latest addition to our line-up, we upped the ante by offering the industry’s first sub-compact with a factory-installed climate-controlled cab,” said Joel Hicks, product line manager for tractors at Kioti. “This is an example of Kioti’s leadership in developing solutions that address customers’ needs.”

The CS30 Series is equipped with a 1.2 L Kioti diesel engine that produces 24.5 hp and 51.63 lb.-ft of torque — the highest torque in its class. The engine is engineered to provide substantial power output while maintaining fuel efficiency.

The climate-controlled cab includes heat and air conditioning, supporting year-round operation in varying weather conditions. Operators benefit from reduced noise and vibration levels and increased comfort through premium seating. There is also ample in-cab storage.

Optional features include an integrated AV system with smartphone mirroring, Bluetooth connectivity and a rear-view camera.

The CS30 Series is designed for ergonomic efficiency. It features an improved lever layout for more intuitive use and twin hydrostatic pedals that ease the transition between forward and reverse movement. Additional operator conveniences include push-button four-wheel-drive, power steering and a tilt steering wheel.

To support a wide range of attachments, the CS30 Series offers mid and rear power take-off (PTO), allowing simultaneous operation of multiple implements. Optional quick-connect systems make it easier to attach and remove implements such as loaders, backhoes and mid-mount mowers.

The Kioti Connect TMS system provides real-time updates and vehicle data. An illuminated digital instrument panel gives operators easy access to critical information while in operation, including machine status, warnings and TMS alerts.