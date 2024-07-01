Komatsu acquires underground mining company

Komatsu announced it has completed the acquisition of GHH Group GmbH, a German manufacturer of underground mining, tunnelling and special civil engineering equipment, from Schmidt Kranz Group. The acquisition was first announced in December 2022.

Komatsu sees the acquisition of GHH Group GmbH as an opportunity to expand its offerings for underground mining equipment and accelerate new product development. (Photo: Komatsu)

Founded in the 1960s, GHH offers a range of equipment focused on loaders (LHDs) and articulated dump trucks in the mid-seam mass mining, narrow vein and low-profile market segments. The company also supports customers with aftermarket parts and service support throughout the product lifecycle. It has factories and rebuild facilities in key markets in Europe, South Africa, India and Chile.

Komatsu said it saw the acquisition as an opportunity to expand its offerings for underground mining equipment and accelerate new product development. By adding GHH’s factories and rebuild facilities, the company will work to strengthen production and service capabilities for customers and expand its portfolio.

“The talented GHH staff are now part of Komatsu and our new combined team will work together to expand offerings and increase customer access to products in new territories,” said Peter Salditt, president of Komatsu’s Mining Business Division. “We are excited to start collaborating to add value to our customers’ operations.”

Komatsu said at the time the acquisition was announced that its plan was to continue the service GHH provides and to support “business as usual” post-acquisition.