Komatsu moves shovel monument to Nevada facility

Komatsu team members and partners gathered to celebrate the arrival of the P&H 2100BL electric rope shovel, unveiled as a new landmark at the company’s Elko, Nev., campus. (Photo: Komatsu)

Komatsu has moved its iconic P&H 2100BL electric rope shovel monument to serve as a landmark at its Elko, Nev., campus. The shovel, which the company called a “symbol of engineering excellence and mining innovation,” was moved from its recent post outside of the former P&H factory in Milwaukee, Wis. It will continue to serve as a monument to the legacy of P&H Mining Equipment and that company’s history of manufacturing in the U.S.

Now standing prominently in front of the Elko facility, the machine is as tall as a five-story building and weighs more than 1 million pounds. The company said its visibility from Interstate 80 makes it a striking testament to the industry’s progress and the impact of Komatsu’s equipment in the mining sector.

“The P&H 2100BL electric shovel is a remarkable piece of engineering. Its journey from Milwaukee to Elko marks a significant moment in our company’s history,” said Tom Suess, Komatsu’s vice president and general manager for U.S. Mining Distribution. “This machine will now be prominently displayed in front of our Elko facility, symbolizing the evolution of mining technology, the enduring legacy of P&H Mining Equipment, and Komatsu’s deep connection to and pride in being part of the Elko community. We are excited to share this iconic shovel with the community and celebrate its past and future contributions to the industry.”

Komatsu’s Elko service center is a regional hub for mining and construction support. Since initiating development of the site, Komatsu has invested a total of $57 million to build and expand the facility in response to customer needs. The service center, which officially opened in 2019, is equipped to service haul trucks, hydraulic shovels, electric rope shovels and other mining support equipment.

In 2023, Komatsu further reinforced its presence in Elko with the addition of a 50,000-sq.ft. warehouse, enhancing parts availability for local mining and construction operations.

The P&H 2100BL, manufactured in 1979, has played a significant role in mining operations for more than four decades. Its arrival in northern Nevada offers a unique opportunity for families and industry professionals alike to appreciate the evolution of mining equipment, said Komtsu.