Komatsu shows skid steer and CTL prototypes

Komatsu, a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, has launched a new 4-tonne skid steer loader and a new 5-tonne compact track loader at bauma 2025, the international exhibition for construction and infrastructure taking place in Munich, Germany. They are on display in Komatsu’s booth in Hall C6.

Komatsu skid steer loader and compact track loader prototypes. (Photo: Komatsu)

The new compact track loader prototype and skid steer loader prototype join the dash-8 range. They are specifically focused on the European market to provide enhanced operator capacity and hydraulic specification with a Stage V engine. The low-emission, low-maintenance engine is rated 53.7 kW and incorporates a diesel particulate filter (no SCR aftertreatment required).

Both models have a symmetrical layout that enables optimal weight distribution and stability, faciliting an operating capacity of over 1.6 tonnes and maneuverability and operator comfort across a range of conditions. The units also feature high drawbar pull, breakout force, lift pin height and lifting capacity.

The standard high-flow hydraulic setting with a variable displacement pump delivers optimal power to attachments. Precise and configurable travel settings are easily managed through new EPC joysticks, Komatsu added.

The pressurized cab with new cab layout includes a pull-up sliding door, a complete suspended operator console with an air suspended seat and an additional double adjustment seat guide. Other features include a rear view camera with Human detection system, five aux line port option for attachment flexibility, monitor integrated in the seat bar with incorporated touchscreen radio, LED lights standard and an optional front hydraulic quick coupler.

Both models will be available with several functions to improve ease of operations, including slow speed system, cruise control, return to dig, adaptive steering, three different drive modes and more.