Komatsu shows skid steer and CTL prototypes

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

07 April 2025

4-tonne skid steer and 5-tonne compact track loader launched at Bauma

Komatsu, a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, has launched a new 4-tonne skid steer loader and a new 5-tonne compact track loader at bauma 2025, the international exhibition for construction and infrastructure taking place in Munich, Germany. They are on display in Komatsu’s booth in Hall C6.

Komatsu skid steer loader and compact track loader prototypes. (Photo: Komatsu)

The new compact track loader prototype and skid steer loader prototype join the dash-8 range. They are specifically focused on the European market to provide enhanced operator capacity and hydraulic specification with a Stage V engine. The low-emission, low-maintenance engine is rated 53.7 kW and incorporates a diesel particulate filter (no SCR aftertreatment required).

Both models have a symmetrical layout that enables optimal weight distribution and stability, faciliting an operating capacity of over 1.6 tonnes and maneuverability and operator comfort across a range of conditions. The units also feature high drawbar pull, breakout force, lift pin height and lifting capacity.

The standard high-flow hydraulic setting with a variable displacement pump delivers optimal power to attachments. Precise and configurable travel settings are easily managed through new EPC joysticks, Komatsu added.

The pressurized cab with new cab layout includes a pull-up sliding door, a complete suspended operator console with an air suspended seat and an additional double adjustment seat guide. Other features include a rear view camera with Human detection system, five aux line port option for attachment flexibility, monitor integrated in the seat bar with incorporated touchscreen radio, LED lights standard and an optional front hydraulic quick coupler.

Both models will be available with several functions to improve ease of operations, including slow speed system, cruise control, return to dig, adaptive steering, three different drive modes and more.

Europe Germany Conferences & Events Loaders Skid-steer Tracked Loaders Bauma Industry News Power Technology Engine Power 50-75 hp (37-56 kW) Internal Combustion Diesel Other Events
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Register or Log in.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: [email protected]
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 480 478 6302 E-mail: [email protected]