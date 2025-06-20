Kraus to lead strategic ops for Allient Defense Solutions

Allient Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of specialty motion, controls and power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, has appointed Greg Kraus as director of Strategic Operations for its Allient Defense Solutions (ADS) business unit. Kraus will lead project and operational excellence initiatives across Allient sites that contribute to defense market solutions while also serving as general manager of Allient’s Watertown, N.Y., facility.

Greg Kraus. (Photo: Allient Inc.)

With nearly four decades of experience in the aerospace and defense industry, Allient said Kraus brings a wealth of leadership and technical expertise to the growing Allient Defense (ADS) team. Prior to joining Allient, he held various roles of increasing responsibility at Moog Inc., spanning business, operations, engineering, program and supply chain management. Kraus served as general manager of a $275 million space and defense business and led large-scale, multi-site systems integration efforts across the entire program lifecycle.

At Allient, Kraus will act as a key interface between business development and ADS sites, enabling the company to drive disciplined growth through successful project execution, Allient said.

“I have always been passionate about the people and organizations that defend our freedom,” Kraus said. “I take great pride in enabling them with products and technologies that support their mission and keep them safe. The launch of ADS and Allient’s emphasis on being an agile provider are what attracted me to the organization.”

Steve Warzala, president of Allient Defense, said Kraus’ leadership in complex, multi-site defense programs aligns with ADS’ vision. “As ADS continues to grow, adding proven leaders like Greg ensures we remain versatile, capable and committed to delivering mission-critical solutions that exceed the expectations of our defense customers.”