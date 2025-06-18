Kudo new CEO of Yanmar Compact Equipment
18 June 2025
Yanmar Compact Equipment, a group company of Yanmar Holdings, announced the appointment of Ryu Kudo as CEO. Kudo joined Yanmar in June 2019 and currently serves as president and representative director of Yanmar Construction Equipment Co., Ltd. in Japan, a role he will continue to hold alongside his new position. With decades of experience in the construction industry, Yanmar said he brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to guide the business through its next phase of growth.
“Yanmar Compact Equipment is the most globalized business within the group, and we believe that by combining the capabilities of each region, we can achieve further growth,” Kudo said.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.