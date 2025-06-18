Responsive Image Banner

Kudo new CEO of Yanmar Compact Equipment

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

18 June 2025

Ryu Kudo Ryu Kudo. (Photo: Yanmar)

Yanmar Compact Equipment, a group company of Yanmar Holdings, announced the appointment of Ryu Kudo as CEO. Kudo joined Yanmar in June 2019 and currently serves as president and representative director of Yanmar Construction Equipment Co., Ltd. in Japan, a role he will continue to hold alongside his new position. With decades of experience in the construction industry, Yanmar said he brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to guide the business through its next phase of growth.

“Yanmar Compact Equipment is the most globalized business within the group, and we believe that by combining the capabilities of each region, we can achieve further growth,” Kudo said.

