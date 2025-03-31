Liduro Power Port featured in Liebherr stand

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

31 March 2025

Liebherr’s components product segment will present its smallest model range in the Liduro Power Port series – the LPO 100 version – in the main Liebherr booth (FM.809 – 813) at Bauma 2025 in Munich. The Liduro Power Port (LPO) is an energy storage system that allows for locally emissions-free operation and charging of hybrid or fully electric construction machinery and equipment on the jobsite.

Liebherr LPO 100 mobile energy storage system The LPO 100 series comes in basic and trailer chassis-mounted versions. (Photo: Liebherr)

The LPO 100 can be used to supply tower cranes, fast-erecting cranes and small- to medium-sized machines such as the company’s L 507 E wheel loader. The gross energy content spans from 40 to 160 kWh, depending on the version, with peak outputs ranging from approximately 60 to 150 kVA. The mobile energy storage system supplies power on demand and is capable of serving as a supplement to an insufficient grid connection or as an isolated grid when no connection is available.

The energy storage units in this series can be charged with up to 32 A and supply power to consumers via several connections that can be used simultaneously: 16 A / 32 A / 63 A / 125 A. The LPO also allows concurrent charging and discharging. Energy and status monitoring is carried out via the local controller or the LPO Monitoring app for smartphones and tablets.

The series is available as “LPO Basic” without a chassis (2,434 x 1,520 x 1,433 mm) or as “LPO Drive” with a trailer chassis (3,903 x 2,031 x 1,899 mm). The LPO can also be moved on site via suspension points using a crane or excavator and lifted and moved from all sides using a forklift truck.

