Liebherr to show battery-electric wheeled loader at Intermat
21 February 2024
Liebherr Group made its first electric wheel loader, the battery-electric L 507 E, available to customers in several European countries in October 2023. Now, it plans to showcase the new machine on a global stage at Intermat, which will take place in Paris, April 24-27, 2024.
The L 507 E delivers the same performance as a conventionally powered Liebherr wheel loader in the same size class, the company said, but with no CO2 emissions. In addition, noise emissions are kept to a minimum, making the unit suitable for applications such as in inner-city areas as well as inside halls or other structures.
The electric model incorporates a high-voltage battery system that was specially developed by Liebherr for the L 507 E application. Depending on operating conditions, the loader has a running time of up to eight hours. The battery can be fully charged in about one and a half to three hours, based on onboard charging technology and power rating.
The modular battery design also makes it possible to install a second lithium-ion battery to further increase the running time.
The loader’s battery-electric drive means that full power is available at all times, said Liebherr, allowing the operator to benefit from dynamic working movements and responsive handling. Standard top speed is 20 km/h, or an optional “Speeder” configuration can achieve up to 30 km/h for ease of movement from one jobsite to another. To increase efficiency, the energy generated downhill and during braking is fed back into the battery through recuperation.
Like the L 507 E Stereo wheel loader upon which it’s based, the L 507 E features stereo steering, a combination of articulated steering and steered rear axle. This results in a minimal turning circle and a reduced articulation angle of 30 degrees, which increases stability. An articulated pendulum joint compensates for uneven ground and further ensures optimal stability.
The ergonomic operator’s cab features extensive glass area for increased visibility. Inside the cab, various setting options as well as operation-relevant data can be accessed via the height-adjustable display with touch function. The new electro-hydraulic pilot control ensures responsive and precise lift arm movements.
More electric models
In addition to the battery-electric wheel loader, Liebherr plans to highlight other electric models in its portfolio:
- The new ETM 1205 fully electric truck mixer features an electric drum drive combined with an electric chassis for emissions-free concrete transport. ETM attachments are available as fixed superstructures and semi-trailers.
- The battery-electric T 33-10 telescopic handler (right) offers a choice of drive concepts: hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVO) as a low-emission counterpart or additive to fossil fuels; a battery-electric drive; or a hybrid drive consisting of a combustion engine and an electric motor.
- The MK 140-5.1 mobile construction crane features a future-proof hybrid power concept that enables fully electric crane operation using either site power or an external power source. The unit is compatible with the Liduro Power Port mobile energy storage system, which the company will alsohave on display.
