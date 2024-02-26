Logistics company takes delivery of 10 Nikola Tre Class 8 FCEVs

The 10 Nikola Tre FCEVs in Biagi Bros livery (Photo: Biagi Bros)

Biagi Bros, a logistics company based in Napa, California, has taken delivery of 10 Nikola Tre heavy duty Class 8 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

In a previous statement released by Nikola (which outlined delivery of 15 units), Michael Lohscheller, the truck OEM’s president and CEO, said: “These initial 15 Nikola Tre FCEVs are part of Biagi Bros commitment to transition their fleet to zero-emissions. In addition, the trucks will be fueled at the previously announced hydrogen station in Ontario, California.”

The statement followed Nikola receiving a California Air Resources Board (CARB) Zero-Emisison Powertrain Executive Order. This is a requirement for the Tre FCEVs to be eligible for CARB’s Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program.

The HVIP approval means that buyers of the Nikola Tre may be able to qualify for California’s state incentive of $240,000 per truck; $270,000 per truck for drayage fleets; or up to $288,000 per truck for fleets with (a) 10 trucks or less; (b) performing drayage operations, and (c) located within a disadvantaged community area.

The Tre FCEV has a range of up to 500 miles and a refuelling time of less than 20 minutes. These features make then well-suited for various applications, including drayage and intermodal to metro-regional milk runs.

In a post on LinkedIn covering delivery of the FCEVs, Stacey Biagi, vice president of Customer Relations, said: “In a world that is quickly changing, innovation is the foundation for progress, growth and sustainability. It doesn’t get more innovative than zero-emission trucks.”

Fuel cell modules used in the Tre are supplied by Bosch. Series production of the fuel cell stacks and related system components has drawn on various Bosch production sites in Germany. The Tier 1 supplier has also started fuel cell stack production in China, while there are also plans to manufacture stacks in the US.