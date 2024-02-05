Nikola opens hydrogen fueling station in California

Nikola has opened a hydrogen station in Ontario, Calif., that the company said represents the latest phase in its commitment to provide hydrogen refueling solutions for Class 8 trucks. (Photo: Nikola)

Nikola Corp., via its Hyla brand, has announced the opening of its first hydrogen refueling station in Southern California. The station in Ontario, Calif., represents the latest phase the company’s commitment to provide hydrogen refueling solutions for Class 8 trucks.

The Ontario station will reportedly be capable of fueling up to 40 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 trucks daily. This station is part of a strategic plan to establish up to 60 hydrogen refueling solutions in the coming years, with nine planned to be in place by the close of Q2 2024.

Nikola will provide 24/7 support with on-site Hyla ambassadors and operation technicians, ensuring a seamless and efficient fueling experience for its customers.

“We are thrilled to open the first Hyla hydrogen refueling station in Southern Calif., marking a significant milestone for Nikola and offering convenient access for our customers,” said President of Energy Ole Hoefelmann. “Easing the transition to a zero-emission trucking future and prioritizing access to a hydrogen solution network is our top objective and we’re just getting started. Once the nine planned solutions are in place by mid-2024, Nikola will have established one of the world’s largest heavy-duty hydrogen refueling networks, providing customers accessibility at their current locations and along their planned routes.”

Working alongside industry leaders, Nikola said it is working to secure a robust hydrogen supply chain and refueling infrastructure to support its customer base. The continued development of the refueling ecosystem is anticipated to further facilitate the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks and contribute to the decarbonization of transportation.

The Hyla refueling solutions network will offer Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and other Class 8 customers flexible refueling options, including modular and permanent stations, customer-owned facilities, and partnerships with public truck stops.

Part of this network includes the recently announced 10-year agreement with FirstElement Fuel for a hydrogen refueling station in Oakland, Calif.