A first for Nikola hydrogen FCEV in Canada

Walmart Canada continues its journey towards a 100% alternatively powered fleet with the addition of a Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) Class 8 tractor to its fleet.

The hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 tractor has a range of roughly 500 miles and will be deployed in Ontario for longer-haul trips. (Photo: Nikola)

“We’re proud to be introducing Walmart Canada’s first hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle as a major milestone on our journey to becoming a regenerative company,” Gonzalo Gebara, president and CEO, Walmart Canada, said of the milestone. “This is a first for a retailer in Canada and is an example of how we will continue to push forward, embrace new technology and spark change within the industry.”

Walmart Canada also becomes the first retail fleet in North America to operate a Nikola hydrogen FCEV Class 8 tractor.

The electric semi-truck, sourced by Etobicoke, Ontario-based transportation solutions provider ITD Industries Inc., has a 200-kW fuel cell power module and a total battery capacity of 164 kWh from two battery packs. It delivers 536-hp (400 kW) continuous power and continuous wheel torque of 12,500 ft.-lb.

The vehicle carries 70 kg of high-pressure gaseous hydrogen onboard in specialized tanks. The hydrogen runs through the fuel cell stack and is converted to electricity by combining it with oxygen, with water vapor as the only byproduct. This electric power is transferred to the high-voltage power-net, which can charge the onboard batteries and transfer power to the pavement via an e-axle with integrated electric motors.

The hydrogen FCEV semi-truck will be deployed in Ontario for longer-haul trips. It has a range of about 500 miles (800 km), with a refueling time of 20 minutes or less.

On average, the hydrogen-fueled vehicle will cut 97 metric tons of CO2 tailpipe emissions annually compared to a Class 8 diesel-powered truck, Nikola projected.

“This collaboration with Walmart Canada, a brand committed to a more sustainable future, aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation and environmental responsibility in the transportation industry,” said Steve Girsky, Nikola president and CEO. “This achievement underscores our shared vision for a zero-emissions future and the positive impact we can make together for our communities and the planet overall.”