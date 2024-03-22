Nikola opens first Hyla hydrogen fueling station

The Ontario, Calif., station will be capable of fueling up to 40 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 trucks daily. (Photo: Nikola)

Nikola Corp., via its Hyla brand, opened its inaugural Hyla high-pressure modular refueling station and facility in Southern Calif.

The Ontario station, which opened for operation last month, will be capable of fueling up to 40 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 trucks daily. The company said the station is integral to its strategic initiative to develop up to nine refueling solutions set to be completed by mid-2024, with 14 total refueling solutions to be operational by the end of the year.

Nikola will provide 24/7 support with on-site ambassadors and operation technicians, ensuring a seamless and efficient fueling experience for its customers.

Nikola President and CEO Steve Girsky. (Photo: Nikola)

“We are proud to commemorate this historic day as we celebrate the inauguration of the first HYLA hydrogen refueling station in Southern California. We extend our sincere gratitude to the City of Ontario for their invaluable support and collaboration in bringing this vision to life,” said Nikola’s President of Energy Ole Hoefelmann. “This moment marks the beginning of a transformative journey toward a more sustainable future for transportation. With several more stations planned this year, we are committed to driving positive change and leading the charge for zero-emission trucking solutions.”

Working with industry leaders, Nikola said it is securing a robust hydrogen supply chain and expanding its Hyla refueling infrastructure to support growing demand. The continued development of the refueling ecosystem is anticipated to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks and drive the decarbonization of transportation.

The Hyla refueling solutions network is expected to offer Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and other Class 8 customers a variety of flexible refueling options, including modular and permanent stations, customer-owned facilities, and partnerships with public truck stops.

This network includes the recent 10-year agreement with FirstElement Fuel for a hydrogen refueling station in Oakland, Calif.