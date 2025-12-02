Amazone among Mach’s latest OEM partners

Mach, an Iowa-based Tier 1 supplier of full-stack autonomy solutions for off-road equipment, announced two milestones that it said signals an acceleration in its market leadership: the close of a $7 million funding round and key partnerships with OEMs in agriculture, aefense and landcare.

The funding round was led by The Venture Collective with participation from Next Level Ventures and Midwest Growth Partners. Mach said the capital will be used to scale production and support its growing ecosystem of more than 25 OEM partners which are integrating Mach’s proven autonomy platform to deliver next-generation solutions to their customers.

“Having previously built and scaled a tractor autonomy company, I know firsthand that OEMs need a single, trusted partner to de-risk their path to autonomy,” said Colin Hurd, CEO of Mach.”This funding isn’t about proving our technology — we’ve already done that over hundreds of thousands of hours in the field. It’s about leveraging our horizontal expertise across a broad set of industries to give our OEM partners the highest quality and quickest path to a commercial solution. We provide the foundational platform adapted to their machinery in unique ways to deliver exactly what customers in the field need.”

Amazone showed this Profihopper Autodrive prototype mower on its massive Agritechnica 2025 stand in Germany. Based on the Profihopper 1500 the new machine has three driving modes: manual, remote control or fully autonomous. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

Addressing industry challenges

Off-road industries face new challenges, including labor shortages and increased demands for safety and efficiency. Mach addresses these issues with a proven autonomy platform, which it said has traveled 500,000 driverless miles and 250,000 hours in the field. This hardware and software solution empowers leading equipment manufacturers to accelerate product development and ensure performance in the most demanding environments.

Validating its expansion into new global markets, Mach is announced several new key partnerships with OEMs. German agricultural and landcare equipment maker Amazone, Croatian defense robotics firm Dok-Ing, and U.S. industrial equipment supplier Alamo Group.

“For over a century, Amazone has been synonymous with quality and innovation in agricultural and groundcare technology,” said Axel Graner, Product/Export manager at Amazonen-Werke H. Dreyer SE & Co. KG. “Our customers in professional landscaping and turf management face increasing demands for efficiency and are challenged by labor shortages. Automation is the clear solution. We chose to partner with Mach because their proven, full-stack autonomy platform provides the fastest and most reliable path to bringing intelligent, autonomous capabilities to our machines. This collaboration will allow us to deliver the next generation of high-performance equipment our customers expect from the Amazone brand.”

Mach sensors shown on the front of the Profihopper Autodrive mower prototype during Agritechnica 2025. (Photo: Chad Elmore)

The company said the milestones put it and its OEM partners in a position of creating differentiating value within the critical industries they serve which have struggled with labor shortages and the high-risk nature of heavy equipment operation. By providing a proven, scalable automation platform, Mach said it enables its partners to deliver safer, more reliable, and highly efficient solutions.

“Mach embodies the kind of enduring innovation we invest in — one rooted in solving critical challenges across essential industries, not just building novel tech. In a category plagued by overpromising and underdelivering, Mach’s customer traction, modular approach, and OEM-native design stand out,” said Cat Middleton, general partner, The Venture Collective. “With the market now urgently seeking standardized autonomy solutions across rugged industries, Mach is positioned to not only participate in the shift — but to lead it.”

Mach was founded in 2023 through the merger of two autonomy companies, Redshield Electronics and LSA Autonomy.

Its modular technology stack includes Mach Command (navigation), Mach Perception (vision), Mach RadX (phased array radar), Mach Nexus (connectivity), Mach Pilot (remote control) and Mach Ops (fleet management).