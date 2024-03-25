MAN ES, Svitzer sign MoU for methanol-fueled tug engine

Pictured at the signing of the MoU (left to right): Kasper Karlsen, Global COO, Svitzer; and Dr. Christopher Gross, Technical Project Manager – Projects Four-Stroke - Future Fuels, MAN Energy Solutions. (Photo: MAN Energy Solutions)

MAN Energy Solutions and Svitzer have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focused on the development of a methanol-fueled version of the MAN 175D engine, designated the 175DF-M (Dual Fuel-Methanol).

MAN Energy Solutions announced in November 2023 that it was developing a dual-fuel MAN 175D high-speed engine capable of operating on methanol. It indicated that the 175DF-M would be optimized for diesel-mechanical and diesel-electric propulsion. Fundamental combustion development was set to start in 2024, leading up to a first field test of the methanol engine in 2026. The engine would subsequently be ready for sales release at the end of 2026, the company said at that time.

The MoU signed with Svitzer targets finalization of a field test agreement in which a dual-fuel engine and plant equipment will be installed on board one of Svitzer’s newbuild tugs. This next phase will focus on details of the fuel supply system, engine room design, exhaust aftertreatment and engine performance optimization.

Kasper Karlsen, COO at Svitzer, noted the collaboration will contribute toward the company’s ambitious long-term targets to decarbonize its operations. “In 2023 alone, we reduced the CO2 intensity of our global fleet by 24% and we’re committed to making further progress through the use of low-carbon fuels like methanol, innovative engine technologies and continuous changes of behavior,” he said. “The MoU signed with MAN represents an exciting opportunity to jointly secure valuable field experience focusing on the use of dual-fuel methanol engines within our fleet.”

“Svitzer has been working on its own low-emission concept for some time and this agreement brings this to the next level,” added Alexander Knafl, senior vice president, MAN Energy Solutions. “Thus, the agreed timeline serves both companies’ targets very well. Svitzer’s tug operation is an excellent candidate for the field testing of our newly developed MAN 175DF-M engine and I look forward to a close collaboration.”

The agreement continues a longstanding relationship between Svitzer and MAN Energy Solutions. Most recently, Svitzer selected MAN 175D engines for its new TRAnsverse tug design in 2023.

“We are convinced that Svitzer is the right partner to start this common project with because we both have highly ambitious goals for decarbonization and to maximally reduce our CO2 footprint,” Ben Andres, head of Medium- and High-Speed, MAN Energy Solutions, commented. “We therefore welcome this excellent opportunity to continue our cooperation with such an important 175D customer and look forward to the benefits it will bring for both parties.”