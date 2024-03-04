MAN Truck & Bus CEO’s contract extended five years

Alexander Vlaskamp, who has been in charge of Traton Group’s MAN Truck & Bus brand since the latter part of 2021, will continue in his role as CEO of the brand and member of the Traton’s Executive Board for another five years. His contract will now extend through November 2029.

Alexander Vlaskamp

Vlaskamp became a member of Traton’s Executive Board and CEO of MAN Truck & Bus SE at the end of November 2021. His former roles included working for Scania, another Traton brand, in Germany and Austria as Director After-Sales (2002 to 2007) and Managing Director (2012 to 2017). Between these positions, he was Managing Director at Scania Polska. He moved to Scania’s headquarters in Sweden in 2017, where he initially assumed responsibility for the global truck business. He later became a member of the Scania Executive Board responsible for Sales and Marketing

In announcing the contract extension, Christian Levin, CEO of Traton Group and chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE, stated: “Alexander Vlaskamp and his team have done an impressive job in turning MAN around and getting the brand back on track for success. Thanks to Alexander Vlaskamp, MAN has also advanced to become a key driving force in the Traton Group when it comes to the transition to renewable fuels and electrification.”

Levin specifically pointed to the successful launch of MAN’s new electric truck as well as the success of its electric city buses in the European market. “Under the leadership of Alexander Vlaskamp, MAN is a powerful force in the Traton Group,” he said. “So I look forward to continuing working together to transform transportation.”