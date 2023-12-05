Mercedes-Benz Trucks delivers 12 eActros 300 units to suppliers

eActros 300 units ready for delivery to supplier customers (Photo: Daimler Trucks)

With the goal of electrifying its own supply chain, Mercedes-Benz Trucks has handed over the first 12 electric trucks intended for supplier customers.

The trucks make up the first deliveries covering about 20 eActros 300s for use over in-bound logistics.

From Q1 2024, the vehicles will be used to carry about 50 milk runs in total between the manufacturing plant in Wörth and supplier locations.

As part of the project, Mercedes-Benz Trucks has developed the Electrified Logistics Accelerated consulting service. Expertise gained over the rollout and operational phases of this exercise will be shared with potential customers to help with their transition to low-carbon transportation.

The project to electrify in-bound logistics at Wörth is being funded with €3 million from the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport.

“Electric trucks can already cover the majority of delivery routes over short and medium distances,” said Karin Rådström, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks. “We want to leave the smallest possible carbon footprint across the entire value chain. This also includes the topic of inbound logistics at our Wörth plant. We are happy that many of our logistics partners are now switching to the all-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros and driving the transformation of the industry forward with us.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has further developed an in-house charging infrastructure at the Wörth site. Five charging stations have been installed in delivery areas, with two more in a parking lot.

Around 30 charging stations, including megawatt charging stations for high-performance battery charging are set to be installed. The plan is to recharge vehicles as they are unloaded, optimising the turnaround time.

Mercedes-Benz Trucks did not specify how many trucks in total will be delivered to its inbound supply customers over this project.