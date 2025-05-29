Responsive Image Banner

Mongolian mine deploys 100 XCMG all-electric autonomous mining trucks

Art Aiello Editor, Power Briefing

29 May 2025

In what it called a world first, XCMG announced it has delivered 100 all-electric, unmanned mining trucks to the Huaneng Yimin open-pit coal mine in Inner Mongolia, China. XCMG said it has established the Yimin Mine as the world’s first mining site to operate a fleet of 100 zero-carbon, fully autonomous electric haul trucks.

One hundred autonomous, all-electric mining trucks begin operation at Yimin Mine One hundred autonomous, all-electric mining trucks begin operation at Yimin Mine. (Photo: PRNewsfoto/XCMG Machinery)

“This initiative represents a convergence of energy, technological, equipment and commercial revolutions,” said Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery. “By partnering with industry leaders, XCMG has delivered a world-class blueprint for global green, intelligent mining. Starting with autonomous electric trucks, we will expand to unmanned excavators, drilling rigs, and loaders, creating a comprehensive zero-carbon, unmanned mining ecosystem.”

The 100 all-electric and autonomous mining truck fleet is the world’s first integrated system combining smart battery-swapping technology, autonomous vehicle clusters and green energy solutions. XCMG said. The system incorporates innovations such as unmanned driving, 5G connectivity, AI-powered safety management and photovoltaic-generated electricity.

Fleet benchmarks include operation in temperatures as low as -40ºC (-40ºF), fully automated battery replacement in under six minutes and 120 percent efficiency compared to traditional manned fleets.

Annually, the 100-vehicle fleet will replace over 15,000 tons of diesel consumption and reduce CO2 emissions by 48,000 tons.

“This fully domestic, zero-carbon solution empowers mining with AI, enhances safety and accelerates the industry’s digital transformation,” said Li Shuxue, Chairman of Huaneng Inner Mongolia East Energy Co., Ltd. “It is a pivotal step toward overcoming reliance on imported heavy equipment and advancing China’s high-quality development in mining.”

Asia Mongolia Business & Finance Industry News Engines, Hydraulics & Powertrains Sustainability Industry trends Other Off-Highway Mining
You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Log in or Register for FREE!
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: [email protected]
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA