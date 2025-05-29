Mongolian mine deploys 100 XCMG all-electric autonomous mining trucks
29 May 2025
In what it called a world first, XCMG announced it has delivered 100 all-electric, unmanned mining trucks to the Huaneng Yimin open-pit coal mine in Inner Mongolia, China. XCMG said it has established the Yimin Mine as the world’s first mining site to operate a fleet of 100 zero-carbon, fully autonomous electric haul trucks.
“This initiative represents a convergence of energy, technological, equipment and commercial revolutions,” said Yang Dongsheng, chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery. “By partnering with industry leaders, XCMG has delivered a world-class blueprint for global green, intelligent mining. Starting with autonomous electric trucks, we will expand to unmanned excavators, drilling rigs, and loaders, creating a comprehensive zero-carbon, unmanned mining ecosystem.”
The 100 all-electric and autonomous mining truck fleet is the world’s first integrated system combining smart battery-swapping technology, autonomous vehicle clusters and green energy solutions. XCMG said. The system incorporates innovations such as unmanned driving, 5G connectivity, AI-powered safety management and photovoltaic-generated electricity.
Fleet benchmarks include operation in temperatures as low as -40ºC (-40ºF), fully automated battery replacement in under six minutes and 120 percent efficiency compared to traditional manned fleets.
Annually, the 100-vehicle fleet will replace over 15,000 tons of diesel consumption and reduce CO2 emissions by 48,000 tons.
“This fully domestic, zero-carbon solution empowers mining with AI, enhances safety and accelerates the industry’s digital transformation,” said Li Shuxue, Chairman of Huaneng Inner Mongolia East Energy Co., Ltd. “It is a pivotal step toward overcoming reliance on imported heavy equipment and advancing China’s high-quality development in mining.”
