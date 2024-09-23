MRS Electronic offers new advanced displays

MRS Electronic has introduced the 4.3-in. TConn 4.3 and 7-in. TConn 7, which the company said are designed to address market demand for cost-effective, versatile human-machine interface (HMI) options that bridge the gap between smaller and larger offerings.

The 7-in. TConn 7 display. (Photo: MRS Electronic)

The displays have optically bonded screens for enhanced visibility. They offer resolutions of 480 × 272 pixels (TConn 4.3) and 800 × 480 pixels (TConn 7), with brightness up to 850 cd/m² for clear visibility even in direct sunlight. Their wide viewing angle capacitive touchscreens support multi-touch and glove use. The displays come with four or six keys with fluorescent print and optional backlighting. They also include a buzzer and real-time clock.

The TConn 4.3 and TConn 7 feature the i.MX6 ULL processor (528 MHz, 2 GB storage, 256 MB RAM) and run a Linux operating system. They operate on a standard voltage range of 9 to 32 volts. Their impact- and heat-resistant housings can be mounted in orientations according to customer preference.

Interfaces include two CAN FD-tolerant CAN 2.0 B interfaces and one USB 2.0 Type-C port. Connection via a Deutsch DT connector is designed to provide optimal protection in demanding environments. The displays have an IP66 rating; they are dust-tight, protected against strong water jets and suitable for operating temperatures ranging from -30 to +65 degrees Celsius. They also hold E1 approval according to ECE R 10 standards.

The Opus Projektor Tool allows rapid development of custom user interfaces through drag-and-drop functionality, MRS Electronic stated. For more advanced customization, the company’s development team offers support using the Qt framework.

The new displays are designed for seamless integration with MRS Electronic’s CAN controllers. For example, pairing the TConn 4.3 with the CAN I/O – CC16WP controller allows the display to send and receive commands via CAN bus, MRS Electronic said, facilitating a wide range of applications.