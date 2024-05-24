New Cell Module Controller from Marquardt

Marquardt Cell Module Controller (Photo: Marquardt)

Marquardt has shown its new Cell Module Controller (CMC) at the The Battery Show in Stuttgart, Germany. The CMC can be used in automotive, truck and stationary battery systems.

The CMC is able to monitor each battery cell in real time, processing related data to maintain performance and protect against cell failure.

If a problem is detected, the controller passes that information to the master control unit which then can charge, cool down or rebalance the specific cell. Balancing eliminates differences in charge across the pack to achieve a uniform cell voltage, optimising the operating status and ultimately helping to extend the longevity of the battery.

Maintaining equal charge and temperature also helps to eliminate the chance of runaway overheating and maintain a safe environment.

Marquardt said that the CMC is compatible with a wide range of battery chemistries and form factors. Analog front ends without software dependence help with ease of integration, whle serving as a communication interface to other system ECUs.

According to Marquardt, the scalable system is ‘constantly being updated to meet evolving industry standards and customer requirements’. The company is now working on wireless variants of the CMC with the goal of improving adaptability and installation efficiency.