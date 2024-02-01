New electric Iveco LCV to use Hyundai-sourced platform

New LCV will join the Iveco eDaily (Photo: Iveco Group)

Iveco Group is to produce an all-electric light commercial vehicle using a platform supplied by Hyundai Motor.

The Iveco-badged model will be added to the company’s model portfolio in Europe, which includes the Iveco Daily.

The partnership between Iveco and Hyundai dates back to March 2022. In addition to the new EV LCV, it has advanced a new hydrogen-power CV projects, including co-development of the eDaily FCEV and the E-Way FCEV city bus.

The new agreement is said to underline ‘the shared commitment of both companies to accelerate the transition toward carbon-neutral mobility and transport’.

This will be the first model outside Hyundai to use the new Global All-Electric Light Commercial Vehicle (eLCV) platform. It is suitable for models with GVW ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 tonnes.

Features include tech used on next-gen BEVs, including a low-floor design intended to meet the needs of future electrified purpose-built vehicles in the market.

Iveco is planning to unveil its first model based on the eLCV at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, Germany (September 16-22).

Speaking about the latest agreement, Ken Ramírez, executive vice president and Head of Global Commercial Vehicle & Hydrogen Business at Hyundai Motor Company, said: “We believe our Global eLCV platform, coupled with Iveco Group’s expertise in the European market, will be a transformative force in the LCV market, contributing to the acceleration of a carbon-neutral future in Europe.”