New EnerKit system from Baudouin

EnerKit allows customers to combine engines, radiators and alternators in custom configurations (Photo: Baudouin)

Engine manufacturer Baudouin has introduced its new EnerKit system. This is a ‘semi-finished’ solution which is intended to help increase efficiency while removing logistics challenges.

The EnerKit system allows customers to select an engine from the PowerKit range and pair that with a choice of alternator, radiator and other optional items. The components are then assembled on a skid, which includes anti-vibration mounts (where available).

In addition, three EnerKit engines have been launched with uprated power outputs. The M-Series models are intended for use at datacentres, where dependable power is a necessity.

The engines are the 20M33 PowerKit (2500 kVA DCP power), the 12M55 PowerKit (3000 kVA DCP power), and the 16M55 PowerKit (4000 kVA DCP).

The 12M55 engine was recently displayed at Data Centre World, held in London, UK.

Performance, output, longevity and warranty of EnerKit products will all be guaranteed by Baudouin. In addition, all engines are now HVO complaint. Where the fuel is available, this will help to reduce carbon emissions.

Looking forward, Baudouin is also preparing the launch of two new Stage 5 engines (500 kW and 1000 kW) at the upcoming Middle East Energy (MEE) trade show, to be held in Dubai from 16 to 18 of April.