New Holland, Bluewhite partner on tractor autonomy

New Holland, a brand of CNH, and Bluewhite (formerly Blue White Robotics), an autonomous technology company based in Tel Avis with offices in Fresno, Calif., have announced a multi-phase partnership to collaborate on distribution, manufacturing and integration of Bluewhite’s autonomous solutions for New Holland tractors in North America.

The partnership will enable New Holland tractors to operate fully autonomously in orchards, vineyards and other specialty crop operations utilizing BlueWhite’s AI-driven autonomous farm solution. (Photo: New Holland)

The strategic partnership includes a three-phase, multi-year initiative that advances the development and integration of Bluewhite technology across the New Holland portfolio. Beginning immediately, select New Holland dealers in the western U.S. have the rights to sell, distribute and service Bluewhites’s aftermarket kits for existing New Holland tractors. Order writing will begin in summer 2024, with future regional and global expansion to come to allow broader access for New Holland customers. The two companies are also exploring future possibilities for factory-installed solutions.

According to New Holland, the partnership will enable the company’s tractors to operate fully autonomously in orchards, vineyards and other specialty crop operations utilizing BlueWhite’s AI-driven autonomous farm solution. The solution leverages AI, sensor fusion, advanced vehicle integration and precision implements control to help growers manage their fleets and data, and ultimately produce more with less, the company stated.

“The integration of Bluewhite into our technology stack allows our customers to access much-needed autonomous technology in an attainable aftermarket solution,” said Carlo Lambro, brand president of New Holland. “With our leadership position in specialty crops, the partnership with Bluewhite complements our mission to continue to better serve our customers, elevate their capabilities and bring more autonomy to their operations.”

Bluewhite’s unique technology can help New Holland customers address immediate challenges, such as labor shortages and rising operational costs in the specialty crop market, said New Holland. Depending on the specific use case, Bluewhite technology has proven to reduce operational costs by up to 85% through a combination of savings in inputs, labor and maintenance costs, the company pointed out.

“With this tech, we’re not only helping address the financial aspect of an operation by freeing up an operator to tackle other tasks; we’re alleviating some of the biggest pain points growers contend with every day that slow them down during the most critical times in the growing season,” said Paul Welbig, precision product marketing director for New Holland Agriculture North America. “When a grower is hard-pressed to secure labor or schedules don’t align, a difference in hours or a day can significantly set an operation back financially and agronomically. This technology brings relief to those situations.”

Ben Alfi, CEO, Bluewhite, said his company is excited to collabor with CNH and New Holland to accelerate the adoption of autonomous technologies designed to not only improve productivity and profitability for growers but promote safe and sustainable methods of producing food.

“Our long-term partnership with CNH and New Holland combining leading autonomous technology with the best tractors and harvesters in the orchards and vineyards sector is a milestone in achieving our mission of making cutting-edge innovation accessible to the agriculture sector,” he added.