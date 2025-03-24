New Holland Construction names Brian Weisbaum head of North American business

New Holland Construction announced it has appointed Brian Weisbaum as the new head of New Holland Construction, North America. Weisbaum is a CNH veteran who has led several initiatives for both CNH construction brands, the company said. He replaces Tyler Mills, who led the North American business between 2020 and 2024.

Brian Weisbaum (second from left) at the 2025 New Holland Construction national dealer meeting. (Photo: New Holland Construction)

Weisbaum previously served as head of Network Development and Sales Support as well as head of Global Customer Experience for both CNH Construction brands. New Holland Construction said his top priority will be strengthening New Holland’s dealer network and building stronger dealer relationships, along with a heavy focus on bringing digital retailing to the construction industry.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand the importance of the mutual relationship between dealerships and the OEM, and I am more encouraged than ever as we chart a course together to take this iconic brand to the next level,” he said.

At the first-ever New Holland Construction National Dealer Meeting, held in early 2025, Weisbaum mapped out his vision for the next chapter of the brand, dubbing 2025 as “the year of the dealer.” That vision includes taking advantage of growth opportunities at existing dealerships, expanding the dealer network with new touchpoints, investing in a robust digital retail platform and supporting dealers by simplifying their experience with the New Holland brand, the company said.

Mills will move into a new CNH position as head of Construction Parts Commercial, North America, overseeing parts and aftersales commercial operations for Case and New Holland Construction brands.