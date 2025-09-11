New Holland D-Series mini excavators built in-house

New Holland Construction has brought the design and manufacturing of D-Series mini excavator line fully in-house. The result, it said, is a more capable, versatile machine tailored for construction crews, landscapers, utility contractors and municipalities looking to do more with a compact framework.

New Holland E42D with four-post ROPS/FOPS canopy. (Photo: New Holland)

The new models will incorporate zero tailswing, long arm options, the choice of steel or rubber tracks and a two-way or six-way blade with standard float function for flexibility across industries and operating environments. All models can run an array of attachments and are available with factory-installed couplers, buckets and thumbs.

The 9,590-lb. E42D and 10,912-lb. E50D – the first models in the series – are powered by a Stage V-certified FPT D1803 engine and provide dig depths (with mono boom) of 10 ft. 1 in. and 10 ft. 11 in., respectively, and bucket breakout force of 9,667 lbf. Fuel-saving features on all D Series models include Eco Mode, auto idle and a reversible cooling fan.

The E42D and E50D also come equipped with dual auxiliary hydraulic lines and an optional third high-flow line for powering energy-intensive tools like mulchers with precise flow control through the cab’s interface.

New Holland E50D with fully enclosed cab.

A four-post ROPS/FOPS canopy or a fully enclosed cab is available throughout the D-Series line. The cab includes a fabric pneumatic suspension seat with automatic weight control, height-adjustable armrests, LED lights, manual or automatic climate control, plus six directional vents and intuitive joystick-mounted controls that move with the seat. A 7-in. color LCD display provides real-time feedback on coolant and hydraulic oil temperatures, fuel levels, engine RPM, machine hours and DPF regeneration status.

Additional cab features include:

a rearview camera

control cut-out lever

manual/auto idle settings

sliding right-side window

overhead-opening front window

radio and speakers

rearview mirrors

front wiper/washer

USB and 12V charging ports

bottle holder

Also included are a RPM hand dial, a 2-in. seat belt, emergency exit hammer and keyed locks common to the ignition.

For serviceability, the D-Series line comes with a tipping cab/canopy for full hydraulic system access, as well as three large side and rear panels that offer fast access to key service points. A free five-year telematics subscription for remote monitoring of machine health, diagnostics and service needs comes standard.

Both the E42D and E50D mini excavators are now commercially available through local North America New Holland Construction dealerships.