New Prologis charging facility to support NFI fleet of Class 8 EVs

Supply chain solutions provider NFI and Prologis Mobility, which provides electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, announced the launch of a new electric truck charging depot in Ontario, Calif. The 1 MW facility includes 10 dedicated charging ports and can charge up to 20 vehicles daily.

The new charging depot will support NFI’s fleet of Class 8 electric trucks. (Photo: Prologis Mobility)

The companies said the charging depot will support NFI’s fleet of nearly 90 electric Class 8 trucks, which handle drayage operations among the Ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach and the Inland Empire. The facility supports Volvo VNR Electric and Freightliner eCascadia trucks.

Brian Webb, president of Port Services at NFI, said access to charging infrastructure can impede the adoption of Class 8 EVs. “Through our partnership with Prologis Mobility, we now have an infrastructure solution that keeps our fleet moving, optimizes uptime and allows us to integrate electric vehicles into our operations efficiently.”

Prologis Mobility recently announced it has helped its customers log over 10 million electric miles. The Ontario charging hub is one of many Prologis Mobility sites built in key logistics markets, the company said.

“Fleet operators like NFI are making strategic investments in electrification, and accessing reliable charging is critical,” said Henrik Holland, global head of Prologis Mobility. “We’re focused on delivering the right infrastructure in the right locations, ensuring our customers have access to charging that supports their operations today and in the future.”