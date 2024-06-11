New Scania company aims to install 40,000 charge points

Erinion provides Intelligent charging solutions for depot and destination charging hubs. (Photo: Erinion / Scania)

Transport solutions provider Scania announced the official brand launch of Erinion, a new electric mobility company. Founded by and fully owned by Scania, Erinion provides turnkey depot and destination charging solutions to enable “a seamless and efficient electrification process for heavy vehicle fleets.”

The new Stockholm, Sweden-based company was developed to provide purpose-built, efficient and reliable charging solutions for various customer segments, including transport buyers (1PL), transport operators (2PL), logistics operators (3/4PL) and real estate developers/owners. By implementing tailored solutions, Erinion said it has been able to reduce investment needs by up to 50% and enable operational savings of up to €15,000 per truck annually.

Erinion’s brand-agnostic approach is designed to ensure that businesses of all types, regardless of vehicle brand, can benefit from its charging infrastructure and operational services, the company stated. By leveling the playing field, it seeks to promote broader adoption of electric vehicles and accelerate the transition to a future system.

The company aims to install 40,000 charge points for heavy vehicles at customer sites by 2030. (Photo: Erinion / Scania)

“Shifting to electrification requires our customers to adopt a systems perspective, which involves embracing new operational strategies,” said Jonas Hernlund, Erinion CEO. “With Erinion, we offer a complete solution that simplifies the transition to electric vehicles, enabling our customers to focus on their core operations while we handle the charging infrastructure.”

The company plans to install 40,000 charge points at customer sites by 2030, a move that it said will help address Europe’s projected need for 240,000 to 265,000 depot and destination charge points for an estimated 230,000 electric trucks. Such fleet hubs will include depots, terminals or centers from which the vehicles depart and return.

Erinion’s leadership team brings extensive industry knowledge, grounded in their experience at Scania, the company indicated. Hernlund, previously chief commercial officer at Einride, brings a decade of success from various Google leadership roles. Erinion has also strategically recruited top talent from leading tech and innovation companies such as Tesla, Google and Spotify. This team combines industry understanding with skills in scaling businesses and building strong brands, which the company said will position it for rapid global expansion.