New Volvo CE excavators deliver an edge with upgrades

A newly optimized electrohydraulic system enables better machine control and smooth and precise movement of the boom, bucket and other hydraulic components. (Photo: Volvo Construction Equipment)

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has launched what it said is the most significant update to its excavator lineup in 20 years, with six medium and large excavator models in the initial launch and with more models to come over the next several months

The ECR145 short swing, EC210, EC230, EC370, EC400 and EC500 crawler excavators range in operating weights from 32,500 to 116,400 lb., maximum digging depths from 18 ft. 2 in. to 24 ft. 6 in. and standard breakout force from 18,100 to 51,706 lbf. Power is provided by Volvo four- or six-cylinder diesel engines with Volvo Advanced Combustion Technology (V-ACT).

Precise high-pressure fuel injectors, turbocharger and intercooler and electronic engine controls optimize machine performance. An automatic idling system further reduces fuel consumption and promotes low cab noise levels.

Volvo Smart View with Obstacle Detection provides 360-degree visibility to the machine’s surroundings. (Photo: Volvo Construction Equipment)

The Volvo engines on the six new models offer displacements from 4 L to 12.8 L and are rated 90 to 312 gross hp and with max torque from 566 to 2,070 ft.-lb., depending on model.

A newly optimized electrohydraulic system, along with features such as a smart cooling system and engine speed regulation for higher torque at lower rpm, contribute to the up to 15% improvement in fuel efficiency over the previous generation, the company said. The enhanced hydraulics are designed to enable better machine control and smooth and precise movement of the boom, bucket and other hydraulic components.

Work modes have been expanded to 10 settings, including two specific to power and four specific to automatic ECO modes. According to Volvo CE, a new creep travel mode coupled with boom and arm shock reduction settings give operators tight command of loads and reduce spillage.

Power for the new models is provided by Volvo four- or six-cylinder diesel engines with Volvo Advanced Combustion Technology (V-ACT). (Photo: Volvo Construction Equipment)

To enhance safety, Volvo Smart View with Obstacle Detection provides 360-degree visibility to the machine’s surroundings. The system combines camera technology and a new radar detection system to distinguish between objects and people for heightened awareness. Added lights on the cab, boom and arm further enhance safety on site.

The operator environment includes an improved human-machine interface (HMI) for ease of use and the Volvo Active Control machine control system and an advanced electric control joystick to automate boom and bucket movement. Other upgrades include keyless engine start with the ability to store multiple operator preference settings, an updated seat, improved ventilation, in-cab wireless phone charger and more.

The new models include the latest generation Co-Pilot. The in-cab tablet’s larger, higher-resolution screen displays Dig Assist applications such as onboard weighing, in-field design and other functions.

To reduce maintenance costs, service intervals have been extended to 3,000 hours for regular hydraulic oil and 6,000 hours for long-life hydraulic oil.