New York receives first hybrid-electric ferry
14 August 2025
New York Harbour has received its first hybrid-electric public ferry, said to mark a ‘major step’ in sustainable maritime transport.
Named Harbor Charger, the vessel uses a BlueDrive Eco diesel-electric propulsion system, paired with the BlueVault battery-based solution, both from Siemens Energy. There is also the EcoMain system, a platform which allows the operator to monitor the equipment.
The new ferry can toggle between three operating modes: zero emissions; battery only; and battery-assisted hybrid with diesel backup.
The battery-assisted hybrid mode will reduce CO2 emissions by about 600 tons per year, which will support the Trust for Governor’s Island to make progress towards its zero-emissions goal.
