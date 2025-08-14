Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

New York receives first hybrid-electric ferry

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

14 August 2025

Harbor Charger at dock Photo Timothy Schenck Harbor Charger at dock (Photo: Timothy Schenck)

New York Harbour has received its first hybrid-electric public ferry, said to mark a ‘major step’ in sustainable maritime transport.

Named Harbor Charger, the vessel uses a BlueDrive Eco diesel-electric propulsion system, paired with the BlueVault battery-based solution, both from Siemens Energy. There is also the EcoMain system, a platform which allows the operator to monitor the equipment.

The new ferry can toggle between three operating modes: zero emissions; battery only; and battery-assisted hybrid with diesel backup.

The battery-assisted hybrid mode will reduce CO2 emissions by about 600 tons per year, which will support the Trust for Governor’s Island to make progress towards its zero-emissions goal.

Siemens Energy Trust for Governor’s Island Harbor Charger zero emissions battery-assisted hybrid Timothy Schenck BlueDrive Eco diesel-electric propulsion system BlueVault battery-based solution New York Harbour Governor’s Island
Power Progress Networking Forum

The Tariff Report Everyone Will Want...
Early Access For Attendees.

All Power Progress Networking Forum attendees will recieve early access to the updated digital report by Off-Highway Research, 'The Imapct of U.S. Tarriffs on the Construction Equipment Industry'.

Register your interest
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New Holland D-Series mini excavators built in-house
E42D and E50D mark the debut of a fully in-house engineered D-Series line
Caterpillar recognizes top-performing suppliers
Recognized in Supplier Excellence, Aftermarket Excellence and Supplier of the Year categories
Ag automation solutions on display at FIRA USA
Annual event returns to California in October
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA