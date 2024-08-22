Parker Hannifin introduces T7G hydraulic pumps for trucks

Parker T7G truck pump (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

Parker Hannifin’s Pump & Motor Division Europe (PMDE) has launched its new T7G Series hydraulic pumps for trucks. The model replaces the previous T6G.

The singe and double hydraulic vane pumps are suitable for installation on any truck using the ISO 7653 mounting standard. They can be used with any diesel model, but are also suitable for hybrid, electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Intended for heavy-duty applications, the new model features a stronger exterior housing, together with Parker’s latest variable pump speed technology.

The T7G hydraulic pumps have a wide range of operating speeds, with maximum rating of 3,600 rpm. There is also an enhanced high-pressure capability which should help to return an extended lifetime.

Using a shorter length and lighter body, the T7G pumps are designed to be easy to install, while also meeting the latest manufacturer specifications. They are available as single or double pumps and with multiple displacement options to match individual application needs.

“The new T7G Series features a rugged, optimized design that offers an improved, cost-effective solution for trucks powered by traditional or renewable fuels,” said Patrick Plassart, Market Development manager, PMDE Division, Parker Hannifin.

“They are the result of years of close collaboration with our customers and the innovative thinking of our teams, who are constantly adapting our unique Parker Denison Vane technology to meet emerging market needs.”