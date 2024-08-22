Parker Hannifin introduces T7G hydraulic pumps for trucks

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

22 August 2024

Parker T7G truck pump Parker T7G truck pump (Photo: Parker Hannifin)

Parker Hannifin’s Pump & Motor Division Europe (PMDE) has launched its new T7G Series hydraulic pumps for trucks. The model replaces the previous T6G.

The singe and double hydraulic vane pumps are suitable for installation on any truck using the ISO 7653 mounting standard. They can be used with any diesel model, but are also suitable for hybrid, electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Intended for heavy-duty applications, the new model features a stronger exterior housing, together with Parker’s latest variable pump speed technology.

The T7G hydraulic pumps have a wide range of operating speeds, with maximum rating of 3,600 rpm. There is also an enhanced high-pressure capability which should help to return an extended lifetime.

Using a shorter length and lighter body, the T7G pumps are designed to be easy to install, while also meeting the latest manufacturer specifications. They are available as single or double pumps and with multiple displacement options to match individual application needs.

“The new T7G Series features a rugged, optimized design that offers an improved, cost-effective solution for trucks powered by traditional or renewable fuels,” said Patrick Plassart, Market Development manager, PMDE Division, Parker Hannifin.

“They are the result of years of close collaboration with our customers and the innovative thinking of our teams, who are constantly adapting our unique Parker Denison Vane technology to meet emerging market needs.”

EU Europe Global Hydraulics Power System Fluid Power Pumps
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA