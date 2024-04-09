Partner companies plan BEV battery recycling plants in Poland, Germany

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

09 April 2024

Battery recycling plant in Zawiercie, Poland Battery recycling plant in Zawiercie, Poland (Photo: AE Elemental)

Elemental Strategic Metals, based in Zawiercie, Poland, and Ascend Elements, with headquarters in Westborough, Massachusetts, have announced the formation of AE Elemental, a 50/50 partnership which will operate a new electric vehicle battery recycling plant in Poland.

The facility will be set up to disassemble, discharge and shred EV batteries to produce ‘black mass’, the byproduct which, when separated into individual commodities including cathode active material and cathode precursor, can support production of new battery packs.

The facility will have the capacity to recycle up to 12,000 tonnes of batteries per year, about 28,000 EV battery packs.

Lithium extraction facilities capable of processing up to 20,000 tonnes of black mass per year are set to start construction later in 2024 and start operation in 2026.

In addition, the partners are planning to construct a further EV battery recycling plant in central Germany. This will have the capacity to recycle up to 25,000 tonnes of batteries per year, or packs from 58,000 EVs.

“Our partnership with Ascend Elements is more than just a strategic move into the battery recycling industry, it is a transformative step towards becoming a key player in the battery materials industry,” said Pawel Jarski, CEO of Elemental Holding. “The combination of Ascend Elements’ cutting-edge technology with our recycling expertise, large collection network, recycling platform and global footprint puts AE Elemental in a pole position in this evolving market.”

EU Europe Business & Finance Other Components Industry News Power Technology Electrification Emissions Power System Green Technology Sustainability Partnerships & joint ventures Manufacturing & Production Building & investment Batteries - Lithium Electrical system
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA