Pilot Travel Centers first in U.S. to offer B99

A Pilot Travel Center. (Photo: Pilot Travel Centers)

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Travel Centers announced the first availability in the U.S. of B99 biodiesel for commercial fleets at its travel center in Decatur, Ill. The development was made possible through collaboration with PepsiCo, which operates one of North America’s largest private fleets, and agricultural supply chain company ADM, Pilot said.

B99 biodiesel is a lower-carbon fuel manufactured from vegetable oils, animal fats or recycled grease. Pilot said it can improve fuel efficiency and help reduce carbon emissions in commercial trucking.

According to Pilot, Optimus Technologies also enabled the rollout via its technology for upgrading diesel engines to operate on up to 100 percent biodiesel.

“Introducing B99 at our travel centers is another way we support fleets committed to reducing carbon emissions,” said Eric Fobes, head of renewables at Pilot.

In addition to availability in Decatur, Pilot said it will roll out B99 in Des Moines, Iowa, this spring and in Dallas, Texas, this summer.