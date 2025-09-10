PODCAST: Agtonomy Helps Tier 1 OEMs on the Path to Automation

Tim Bucher, CEO of Agtonomy, joined Power Progress Editor Becky Schultz to discuss the personal impacts of the challenges the agriculture industry is facing that led him to launch his software automation company; what makes the company and its solution unique from other providers; and how Agtonomy is working with Tier 1 OEMs - like Bobcat and Kubota – to deliver autonomous machines to keep farmers, and other end users, in operation.

Also available on Spotify