Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish
PODCAST: Agtonomy Helps Tier 1 OEMs on the Path to Automation
10 September 2025
Tim Bucher, CEO of Agtonomy, joined Power Progress Editor Becky Schultz to discuss the personal impacts of the challenges the agriculture industry is facing that led him to launch his software automation company; what makes the company and its solution unique from other providers; and how Agtonomy is working with Tier 1 OEMs - like Bobcat and Kubota – to deliver autonomous machines to keep farmers, and other end users, in operation.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.