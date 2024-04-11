Podcast: Complying with EPA Phase 3 GHG rules for heavy-duty trucks
11 April 2024
Power Progress spoke with Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Engine Technology Forum, about the challenges heavy-duty trucking faces in complying with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Phase 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards, which EPA recently finalized. He touched on the role internal combustion (IC) engines and renewable fuels can continue to play in reducing GHG emissions, the feasibility of electrification in heavy-duty trucking and what OEMs and fleets should be doing now to prepare for compliance.
