Positive collaboration in power generation

The 30-ft. Tecnogen Twin Genset container model is a dual-generator solution designed for optimal load balancing based on operational needs and optimized uptime during maintenance. (Photo: KHL Staff)

Italian manufacturer Bruno Generators Group has supplied products to the power generation market since the 1960s. Its compact and ultra-silent generator sets – ranging from compact models up to 130 kW to large container units – are built from the ground up at three manufacturing facilities in Italy and sold through a distribution network spanning more than 70 countries.

In the U.S., the gen-sets are distributed under the Tecnogen brand through Delaware-based FTG Equipment Solutions. Two of the latest Tier 4 Final models – the result of a joint development with power solutions provider Scania – were shown for the first time in the U.S. in Tecnogen’s booth at PowerGen International in January.

From left to right: Alberto Alcala, senior sales manager – Industrial & Marine, Scania U.S.A.; Antonio Bruno, manager of Bruno Generators; Fabio Berton, vice president, Operations & Technical Support, Tecnogen USA; Domenico Ceparano, business development manager, Power Solutions, Scania Power Solutions (Italy); and Jorg Franzke, president, Scania U.S.A. (Photo: KHL Staff)

Domenico Ceparano, business development manager, Power Solutions, Scania Power Solutions in Italy, explained, “In recent years, we made a [collaboration] with Bruno, developing together the most advanced product in terms of technologies and in terms of compliance with the strict emissions regulation in Europe. It’s a Stage V product. And now this collaboration is expanding.”

“I am excited to confirm Bruno’s dedication to providing innovative products that meet the highest emission and technological standards, contributing to environmental sustainability,” said Antonio Bruno, manager of Bruno Generators, about the expansion in the U.S. market. “In this journey, we view Scania as a strong and reliable partner, a belief strengthened by our successful collaboration in recent years.”

The new Tier 4 Final models not only comply with U.S. emissions standards, they’re designed to actively contribute to reducing the sector’s carbon footprint, the companies noted.

The Tecnogen Twin Genset is capable of delivering 1,000 kVA at 1,800 rpm and comes equipped with twin Scania DC16 084A Tier 4 Final V8 engines. (Photo: KHL Staff)

Compact and compatible

The display at PowerGen included a compact gen-set rated 300 kVA at 1,800 rpm and powered by a 9L Scania Tier 4 Final engine, as well as a 30-ft. Tecnogen Twin Genset container model capable of delivering 1,000 kVA at 1,800 rpm and equipped with twin Scania DC16 084A Tier 4 Final V8 engines. The dual-generator solution is designed for optimal load balancing based on operational needs and optimized uptime during maintenance, the companies noted.

When it came to the power plant for the Tecnogen Twin Genset, size mattered. “What we find in our cooperation with Scania is that the process is very easy for packaging. This helps when we produce big sets like [this model],” said Fabio Berton, vice president, Operations & Technical Support, Tecnogen USA.

Because the engines are easy to fit, Bruno is able to meet customer specifications while ensuring ease of maintenance. “By crossing the two generator sets inside, we have the opportunity to keep what our customer asked for,” Berton said. “For example, we have an extended fuel tank [that holds] 1,100 gal. of fuel inside that container.”

There is also room for a variable-speed integrated (VSI) cooling system. “Basically, we save up to 6% to 7% of fuel consumption in the normal operation of the set, which is very important,” said Berton.

Smart Support

Service and support also played a factor in the collaboration. “As a leading company in the rental sector, we are always looking at the service coverage,” Berton said.

The compact gen-set displayed at PowerGen is rated 300 kVA at 1,800 rpm and powered by a 9L Scania Tier 4 Final engine. (Photo: KHL Staff)

The OEM’s products in the U.S. are being supported through Scania Smart Support, which Jorg Franzke, president, Scania U.S.A. Inc., described as “an intuitive and predictive system of providing superior support and service for customers in North America.”

“Smart Support is comprised of a highly trained network of over 375 specialized service workshops and close to 2,000 service points worldwide; a state-of-the-art logistics system, ensuring 96% parts availability within 24 hours in North America; and Scania Assistance, providing 24/7/365 access to professional service coordinators to rapidly address questions and oversee the process of locating parts and expediting repairs,” he pointed out.

Berton has been pleased with the support thus far. “[Scania’s] people are very well trained. They provide us with training, as well, so our internal technicians are able to [perform] troubleshooting.” In addition, technicians can collaborate with Scania as needed to identify and address problems.

The 24-hour Scania Assistance for end-use customers was also a key consideration. “They collect calls directly from our customers, so we avoid losing time transferring information between the customer, ourselves and the Scania organization,” Berton said. “We are assured that the network is taking care of the problem… in the shortest times. That’s really crucial for us.”

Franzke agreed. “We know how extremely important it is that our products deliver the right uptime to the customer,” he said. “Every hour of standstill is lost money, and we are really eager to support our customers in that service area.”

Alternative fuel capability

Scania engines’ compatibility with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) further tipped the scale when it came to selecting a development partner.

“Something that is very important for us is to be able to present products that can operate with traditional fuels, but can also be operated with, for example, vegetable oils,” Berton said. “That jump was made possible because of the collaboration with Scania.”

“Stakeholders are asked to talk about the future of energy and technologies that can allow reducing the carbon footprint [relative to the topic of Destination 2050],” Ceparano commented. “The compatibility with HVO granted by Scania engines contributes heavily to this purpose. On the worldwide perspective, using HVO can allow reaching up to 90% CO2 reduction. This percentage can change depending on the material, but this helps a lot, and it fits [within this] topic.”

Scania engines’ compatibility with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) was important to Bruno Generators when it came to selecting a development partner. (Photo: KHL Staff)

Bruno continues to explore other possibilities, as well. It recently released its first gen-set in Italy powered by a hydrogen combustion engine. “It’s really a new era for us,” said Berton. “We are going to deliver the first product to one of our customers.”

“Scania also invests heavily in alternative fuels,” said Franzke. “HVO was mentioned already as a very good possibility to save CO2. Hydrogen is also being explored. It’s maybe not a fuel for every purpose, but in certain cases, it could be very helpful. Methane is another source of energy also explored by Scania. And then, of course, our investment in electrification.”

Electrification may seem redundant as a point of discussion at an event focused on power generation, but it’s showing more and more industry potential. For example, Bruno currently offers a hybrid solution for specific applications.

“The hybrid system, having a generator and battery, is very important in today’s market and especially in… the events and the movie sectors,” he said. Gen-sets targeted to these markets need to be ultra-quiet. “So, the solution to have a generator that is already super quiet, plus the battery packages that can be deployed on the set itself, is very important for us. We are taking a leading role in that sector.

“For the time being, it is a very small niche,” he acknowledged. “It will be a road trip in order to reach full electrification in power generation.”

Berton also cited the use of batteries to stabilize or collect excess energy for peak shaving purposes. “We’re hearing more and more about energy storage systems and how that’s going to be a big factor, especially in the renewable energy markets,” he noted.

What it boils down to is Bruno is keeping its options open. “What is really important for us in this market is, of course, to be a leader in terms of emissions of our products and serviceability,” said Berton. “We are also looking with great attention to environmental problems. So, we are looking [to produce] products that are as clean as possible.”