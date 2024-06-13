Power Briefing recap: week of June 10

13 June 2024

The briefings from the past week covered a variety of topics. Here’s what you may have missed from Power Briefing:

  • Netherlands-based cybersecurity firm Irdeto recently announced a partnership with Ford Trucks. Power Progress spoke with Irdeto about the digital key lifecycle management solutions it will provide Ford Trucks and the growing need for cybersecurity in commercial vehicles.
  • Recent U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods affect electric vehicles and equipment. While the tariffs are intended to protect against unfair Chinese trade practices, they might have a negative effect on the adoption of electric construction equipment.
  • Ben Froland of Hatz is slated to speak at the 2024 Power Progress Summit in October on hybrid power systems and decarbonization. He gave Power Progress some insight into his talk and why he thinks diesel engines still have a role to play in decarbonization.
  • Danfoss is seeking to dispel fears about range anxiety in long-haul trucking by driving one of its electric Volvo trucks from its Denmark headquarters to Le Mans, France, in time for the famous 24-hour indurance race.

In other news, ABB converted a haul truck from diesel to electric — what it called a first for a vehicle that size. And a new Scania brand aims to install 40,000 EV charge points throughout Europe.

