Power Briefing recap: week of Sept. 23

Want to see more insights from the power industry?

With October right around the corner, here’s what you might have missed in this final full week of September in Power Briefing:

When it comes to rough terrain (RT) cranes, Japan’s Tadano appears to be making inroads in electrification. Power Progress’ sister publication American Cranes & Transport visited Tadano to learn about the company’s first electric RT crane for North America : the EVOLT eGR-1000XLL-1.

: the EVOLT eGR-1000XLL-1. When Caterpillar introduced its newest generation of skid steer loaders (SSL) and compact track loaders (CTL) last month, it took a clean-sheet design approach. Cat’s Jayesh Menon, new product introduction manager, discussed it with Power Progress in this recent podcast.

of skid steer loaders (SSL) and compact track loaders (CTL) last month, it took a clean-sheet design approach. Cat’s Jayesh Menon, new product introduction manager, in this recent podcast. Engine builder Briggs & Stratton began its commercial battery journey in 2014. Today, it makes batteries at its Wisconsin HQ as well as a facility in Georgia . Power Progress recently visited the company to learn more about its approach to the market.

. Power Progress recently visited the company to to the market. The Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) meets next week in London. On the agenda are a number of items related to emissions and pollution in Arctic shipping. A Clean Arctic Alliance webinar provided insight into how the MEPC meeting could affect Arctic maritime operations.

In other news, Power Progress attended MINExpo in Las Vegas this week, and next week is the Power Progress Summit. Look for news in the coming weeks related to both of these major events.