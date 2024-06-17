PowerUp adds 3-kW H2-powered generator

PowerUP Energy Technologies, an Estonian company delivering backup power for various industry sectors, has introduced the UP3K, a 3-kW portable hydrogen-powered generator tailored to meet the demands of telecom, defense and construction customers for larger, modular and autonomous systems. It can also enhance a household or company’s energy resilience, providing ample power to support essential daily activities, the company noted.

The 3-kW UP3K is designed to meet need for larger, modular and autonomous systems. (Photo: PowerUp Energy Technologies)

The UP3K has an output voltage of 48 V DC and maximum continuous power output of 3,000 W. Its compact and portable design and nearly silent operation allows the unit to be moved and used where it is needed, including in noise-sensitive environments.

With a significant number of telecom base stations globally dependent on diesel generators, the modular UP3K provides a sustainable and timely alternative, the company stated.

“The innovation we are bringing to operators helps them with the increasingly urgent need to reduce carbon emissions and supports the industry’s move towards sustainable energy sources,” said Ivar Kruusenberg, CEO of PowerUP Energy Technologies. “Hydrogen is a unique fuel as it can be produced locally by many countries, offering energy independence and security.”

The unit is designed to integrate seamlessly with additional batteries and PowerUP’s existing product line, including the UP400 and UP1K, for continuity and ease of upgrade for current users.